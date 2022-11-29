Top Christmas gifts for the electronic music fans in your life [Magazine Featured]

By Ellie Mullins 2

As another Christmas is once again fast on the horizon, it may be time to start thinking about what to gift those special ravers and electronic fans in your life for the Holidays. If you’re stuck, look no further than our mini gift giving guide to ensure the satisfaction of any dance fan.

Hydration Pack

Does the electronic fan in your life go to festivals constantly? If they don’t already have one, then a Hydration Pack is a great gift idea. Not only will it ensure they can safely store their belongings as they dance the night away, but it will also keep them hydrated with a special pocket to fill water up. Almost every festival allows these on grounds, and you can get them in endless different sizes, colours and patterns to suit anyone’s fashion style.

Where to buy: websites such as Vibedration (from £25) and CamelBak (from £31)

Avicii Invector game

If your special electronic fan is also into their games, then look no further than the Avicii Invector game. Out on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam (Windows only) for the standard edition, with the deluxe edition also being available on Nintendo Switch, Stadia and Meta Quest 2, it features six different worlds. In these worlds, players have to race through and match the beat of the tracks, with hits such as ‘Waiting For Love,’ ‘The Nights,’ ‘Levels’ and every other one of his biggest hits.

Where to buy: anywhere games are sold, such as Amazon or the Steam website (from £15.99)

The Secret DJ book

A tongue-in-cheek, true to life account of what it really means to be a DJ, The Secret DJ by an anonymous DJ (hence the name) gives readers a wonderfully brutal and honest look into the (mostly not so) glamorous life as a working DJ. From Ibiza to a local pub and beyond, fans can get a rare glimpse into what being a DJ truly is like. Since the release of this first book, the author has written a second one, equally as funny.

Where to buy: anywhere books are sold (£8.95 on Amazon)