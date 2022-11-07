Coal Minors unveil deep house single ‘Scrubs’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 312

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Coal Minors have just unveiled a deep house rendition of an all time classic, entitled ‘Scrubs.’ “This is our vision for the track ‘No Scrubs.’ We wanted to bring something dancy and groovy, which came to this result,” Coal Minors say

Looking to leave their own mark within the electornic dance industry, Coal Minors have just unveiled a deep house rendition for the ages, in the form of ‘Scrubs.’ Adding the grooviest of touches to an all time classic, the Israeli duo have once again showcased their true versatile nature, with this latest release offering the most enticing of vibes throughout. A true testament to the undeniable musical prowess that they possess, Coal Minors are on the rise within our community, with ‘Scrubs’ acting as a clear representation of everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in their career within the dance scene.

Bringing their project to life back in 2019, Yotam Khrizman and David Mendelenko took the opportunity of turning their passion into a full-time profession, with their ascendance towards global dominance becoming the ultimate of goals. Providing only the most positive of vibes, each of their releases ensure that listeners will be embarking on a musical journey like no other, whilst their attention to detail, most definitely helps them stand out from all the rest. Having gained the support of KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Pickle, musicbyLukas and Merk & Kremont when just naming a few, it comes to no surprise that this duo have set their sights on nothing less than ultimate success, with ‘Scrubs’ acting as the latest addition to their already impressive music catalogue.

“This is our vision for the track ‘No Scrubs.’ We wanted to bring something dancy and groovy, which came to this result. We started making this track while David was in the army and we managed to work through a program called Discord. We brought something different for ‘Scrubs’ and we know you’ll enjoy this Coal Minors version for the track!” – Coal Minors

Destined for the very top of the charts, ‘Scrubs’ is the ultimate dance anthem that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance floor in no time at all. A true gem of a track, be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on the duo and all their future endeavors, but for the time being, we would like to also know your thoughts on ‘Scrubs’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Coal Minors / Provided by Press