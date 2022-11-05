David Guetta & MORTEN usher in new chapter of Future Rave with ‘Episode 2’ EP: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Ushering in a new chapter to the ever-evolving and riveting story of Future Rave, David Guetta and MORTEN present to the world ‘Episode 2,’ a brand new 5-track EP full of dominating soundscapes and anthems.

After teasing the new evolution and chapter 2.0 of Future Rave, it is finally time for David Guetta and MORTEN to officially present the darker, even more daring side to what this ever-exciting genre can produce. Constantly changing and evolving to keep fans on their toes, ‘Episode 2’ showcases a variety of sounds, all of which are anticipated and previously unreleased IDs that have been teased by both during sets across the last year and beyond.

The first tantalising taster of this EP came to us with late October’s single ‘Element,’ with the joint news that the pair would also establish themselves in new roles as label bosses with the Future Rave imprint. Truly pushing the boundaries and giving us something never seen before by the duo on this journey, ‘Element’ leant even further into the techno side of things, whilst injecting it with some of the classic big room, mainstage energy to send sparks flying. Sharp and stabbing synths out in full force, this was only a small taster of what is a true juggernaut to the senses.

Of course, it goes without saying that the most notable track on the EP comes in the form of one of the most sought after Future Rave IDs of all time, ‘You Can’t Change Me‘ featuring RAYE. As someone who has not only worked closely with Guetta on commercial releases but also with him and MORTEN on previous release ‘Make It To Heaven,’ her vocals are a warm welcome back into this world. It’s one release that has been a shining standout in festival sets from Guetta and MORTEN both solo and B2B on tours as of late, and wouldn’t be out of place being called one of the top fan favourites.

Moving on, David Guetta and MORTEN explore dark, melodic techno notes on the minimalistic ‘Solar,’ whereas ‘Together‘ reconnects with the mainstage-ready soundscape that has given Future Rave that larger-than-life feeling. Ending the EP on a high note with ‘Juno,’ this is a track that explores euphoria at its finest.

With ‘Episode 2,’ David Guetta and MORTEN prove that Future Rave is as fresh as ever, and it is here to stay. Listen to the full EP below from the new record label, or here via your favourite streaming service.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications