David Guetta & MORTEN to deploy Future Rave label into the metaverse

Future Rave is set to be deployed into the metaverse, with David Guetta and MORTEN teaming up with AlphaVerse to develop a dedicated metaverse for the new music genre.

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) have just recently announced that the Future Rave label will offer entertainment and concert experiences, free-access forums, various NFTs and creation tools which will lead a community of music lovers within the metaverse. Now with thanks to AlphaVerse, Future Rave will harness the blockchain to create innovative experiences around music and support the development of new sounds and the emergence of upcoming artists. One of its major objectives will be to identify new artists, who will be able to share their tracks within the community, and this metaverse will contain previously unreleased and exclusive tracks.

The Future Rave universe will also offer a permanent platform for this new music genre; this initiative will help develop this new sound and its culture further, which will continue to push the limits and explore even more opportunities that electronic music has to offer.