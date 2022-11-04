David Guetta & MORTEN to deploy Future Rave label into the metaverse
Future Rave is set to be deployed into the metaverse, with David Guetta and MORTEN teaming up with AlphaVerse to develop a dedicated metaverse for the new music genre.
Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) have just recently announced that the Future Rave label will offer entertainment and concert experiences, free-access forums, various NFTs and creation tools which will lead a community of music lovers within the metaverse. Now with thanks to AlphaVerse, Future Rave will harness the blockchain to create innovative experiences around music and support the development of new sounds and the emergence of upcoming artists. One of its major objectives will be to identify new artists, who will be able to share their tracks within the community, and this metaverse will contain previously unreleased and exclusive tracks.
The Future Rave universe will also offer a permanent platform for this new music genre; this initiative will help develop this new sound and its culture further, which will continue to push the limits and explore even more opportunities that electronic music has to offer.
Over the past few years, David Guetta and MORTEN created a brand-new culture within electronic music by unleashing their pioneering Future Rave sound. Emerging from their desire to play something fresh and innovative in their sets, Future Rave reflects their vision on the future of electronic dance music. Future Rave is best described as a combination of the energy and hooks of EDM, the futuristic sounds of techno and the emotion of trance. Future Rave has been embraced by the entire industry, bringing a new wave of energy to the DJ community and creating an entirely new culture amongst fans of electronic dance music.
The project is backed by Blockchain Artists Agency, a talent agency that is 50% owned by CBI in partnership with Michael Wiesenfeld and Jean-Charles Carre. This talent representation agency specialises in marketing and managing talents and brands within the world of the blockchain, NFTs and metaverses, supports its clients – sports professionals and artists – to showcase their projects and rights and create value in the blockchain arena.
Image Credit: Hï Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications