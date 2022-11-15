David Guetta, ODESZA & more receive Grammy 2023 nominations

By Ellie Mullins

The awaited Grammy nominations for 2023 are now in, and features the likes of David Guetta, ODESZA, Diplo and others in the electronic categories.

On 5 February 2023, the Grammy Awards returns to our screens for its 65th edition. As the music world prepares for the glitz and glamour of awards night, we now get to see who’s in the running to snatch up one of the coveted trophies next year. This year, along with the usual categories, there is the addition of four new categories including for songwriter of the year, best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

Of course, we’re looking towards the electronic categories to see which of our favourite producers are nominated. This time, many artists who have completely dominated in 2022 are featured, and you can see the full list below for the main two electronic categories.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Other notable nominees include Hans Zimmer, who is nominated in both the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work on films Top Gun: Maverick and No Time to Die. To qualify this year, tracks/albums had to be released from October 2021 to 30 September 2022, and the final voting to determine winners will take place on December 14.

To watch all the nominees for every category, you can watch the recap below or visit the website here.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications