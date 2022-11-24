deadmau5 partners with Coco Vodka

By Nicole Pepe 13

deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced that he has partnered with CoCo Vodka, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first-ever liquor endorsement. The hard beverage will be available for purchase within the coming weeks.

Launched in 2019, the beverage combines real coconut water with your choice of triple-distilled vodka or premium white rum and finishes smoothly with a refreshing twist of sparkling water. A 5% ABV drink, it is different than any other spirit-based canned beverage because of the amount of coconut water used, packing the can with natural electrolytes and essential nutrients. Now available in North America throughout 31 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada with 5 products available to customers, deadmau5 is an early and exciting new celebrity partnership for the brand.

deadmau5 states, “There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes good. Plus they are an independent Canadian business so I like to support.”

Mark Convery, co-founder for CoCo Vodka adds, “Partnering with a worldwide icon like Joel and the deadmau5 team is surreal. Av and I are huge deadmau5 fans, and we have no doubt all the fans will equally enjoy CoCo Vodka as much as we all enjoy deadmau5’s music.”

This past November 3rd and 4th, CoCo Vodka was featured at deadmau5’ mau5hop pop-up in Denver around his headlining ‘We Are Friends Tour’ stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on November 4th & 5th. Fans were able to sample the drink while checking out the unique merch items the shop was offering.

Learn more about CoCo Vodka here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com