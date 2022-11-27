Don Diablo evokes wanderlust with euphoric new track ‘Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 13

Don Diablo continues to be a spearhead in the Future House genre, releasing the wanderlust-inducing track ‘Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)’, a track dedicated to his fans.

When you think of the Future House genre, no other than the Dutch mastermind Don Diablo comes to your brain. Spearheading the genre for well over a decade now, the producer and DJ has never been short of an intoxicating banger. 2022 is no different with countless huge tracks the likes of ‘All That You Need’ and ‘Day & Night’. Now Diablo is back with a huge new track ‘Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)’.

A track dedicated to his fans, the Hexagonians, ‘Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)’ is a call back to Diablo tracks of the past with invigorating synths, instructing and intoxicating beats combined with thrilling echoing vocals. The track, running at just over 3 minutes takes the listener through numerous emotions, with melodic instrumental moments evoking euphoria and wanderlust that’s only backed by its attention-grabbing repetitive lyricism.

‘Journey (Take Me Where You Wanna)’ is out now on Diablo’s own label of Hexagon and the release is accompanied by an official music video of the DJ playing numerous locations and highlights the heartfelt connection he has with his fans, you can watch that video via YouTube here. Check out this euphoric track for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Don Diablo Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR