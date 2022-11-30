EDC Las Vegas set to bring first ever hotel experience to 2023 edition of festival

Insomniac are bringing EDC Las Vegas 2023 to a whole new level, with the announcement of its first hotel experience dedicated for EDC ticketholders at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton.

Hotel EDC is set to bring the EDC experience to a whole new level starting in 2023, on May 19-22. For the very first time, ticketholders and partygoers can stay in the first dedicated EDC hotel to make the most of the Las Vegas experience.

Not only including a three-night stay at the Resorts World luxury hotel, guests will be able to make use of amenities such as a dedicated EDC channel (perfect for those pre-game parties) on the TV, free late night entry to the hotel’s Zouk Nightclub on Friday and Saturday night and much, much more to explore. Starting at at $99 deposit for up to groups of 4, bookings will start being accepted on Monday 5 December at 12 PT, through the Hotel EDC website. The full list of amenities are as follows:

ACCOMODATIONS

3-night stay at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, checking in Friday, May 19 and checking out Monday, May 22, 2023.

Dedicated EDC TV channel to enjoy DJ sets and exclusive content from the comfort of your room.

Exclusive gift bags for each guest.

Hotel soundtrack provided by Insomniac Records.

Dedicated Vibee concierge on site.

PARTIES

Official Hotel EDC day parties at Ayu Dayclub, all weekend long.

Free entry late night to Zouk Nightclub Friday and Saturday nights (subject to capacity).

Pop up DJ sets throughout the property.

EXPERIENCES

Morning wellness experiences.

Eye-catching EDC photo ops and performers.

Daytime Headliner Headquarters at RedTail, with games, prizes, karaoke, speed dating and drink specials, plus interviews and DJ sets from Insomniac Radio.

Special EDC pop up store on property.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Headliner Hall Pass with $30 in daily credits for each guest to use on property.

Recharge after the show with extended hours and special menu items from Suns Out Buns Out and Mulberry Pizza , including custom Pasquale’s Pizza!

Daily Headliner Happy Hours with drink specials on site.

Image Credit: Troy Acevedo for Insomniac Events