Flume is selling autographed art prints to support children affected by war

By Jan César 62

Flume has teamed up with Soundwaves Art Foundation to help a good cause.

One of the biggest Flume releases, “Never Be Like You” is now helping a good cause. Almost seven years after its release the single has been remixed into a piece of art. With the help from The Soundwaves Art Foundation, who translated its soundwaves into a unique print, “Never Be Like You” is now not only a musical piece of art, but also an artistic one.

The foundation collaborates with different musicians, who then select a charitable organization to receive 100% of the profits from sales of the art. Flume chose the nonprofit organization Children in Conflict that is supporting children around the world who are affected by war. Therefore Flume joins other electronic music artists like The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim or The Chainsmokers in collaborating with The Soundwaves Art Foundation.

There are 3 different items for sale. Fans can purchase an original, autographed print of the soundwave art as well as signed and unsigned prints of the original. There are 100 copies of autographed prints and 200 copies of unsigned autographed prints available for anyone that wants to support a good cause by buying a unique music art item.

If you want to support Flume´s fundraising art collection, you can purchase the items here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com