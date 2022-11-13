Galantis & David Guetta reunite on ‘Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying)’ featuring MNEK: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Following the commercial success of ‘Heartbreak Anthem,’ Galantis and David Guetta join forces once again on the feel-good ‘Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying),’ this time also enlisting MNEK.

With Galantis and David Guetta’s previous collaboration, 2021’s ‘Heartbreak Anthem‘ with Little Mix, just recently being certified Gold by the RIAA, now is the perfect time for the second chapter in their collaborative journey. Both known for fusing emotion together with feel-good, high-energy, they utilise this and invite MNEK to infuse extra talent on ‘Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying).’

For this anthem, Galantis and David Guetta utilise MNEK’s incredible vocals to provide a modern dancefloor filer fused with the nostalgic and distinct sound of early 2000s R&B. Christian Karlsson (Galantis) explains the process of creating this when he states:

“After ‘Heartbreak Anthem,’ David Guetta and I wanted to team up again for something more house driven. ‘Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying)’ was the perfect storm, it gave us the opportunity to fuse that 2023 sound with early 2000s R&B. MNEK is one of my favorite artists and songwriters, and this record finally felt like the right opportunity to collaborate. His initial ideas for the song struck a chord for me instantly, I’m so excited for the world to hear this blend we’ve created.”

One track that will ignite clubs around the world going into 2023, ‘Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying)’ is fresh, and something that music lovers of various genres can come together to love. MNEK effortlessly glides his iconic vocals over the soaring soundscape of both Galantis and David Guetta, and each artist manages to shine brightly in their own ways.

Out now via Big Beat Records, you can listen to the hot new single below or your streaming platform of choice here.

Image credit: press / provided by Atlantic Records