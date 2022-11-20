Dom Dolla hops on Gorillaz & Tame Impala’s track ‘New Gold’ for a tech-house remix: Listen

Aussie DJ Dom Dolla got tapped by the dream duo Tame Impala and Gorillaz to remix their hit track ‘New Gold’. The second single of the upcoming Gorillaz album The Cracker Island got a contagious tech house makeover with hints of the band’s notable psychedelic sound.

Australian DJ star Dom Dolla got the unique opportunity to hop on a remix on the recent Gorillaz and Tame Impala collaboration titled ‘New Gold’, second track of Gorillaz’ upcoming album ‘The Cracker Island’. The club-ready tech house remix merges club sounds with the carriers of Indie music genre, giving the featured vocal Bootie Brown a new feel to the track, making a captivating banger with mesmerizing synth and immaculate groove. One that many will find in their nearest clubs, this remix is the perfect entry of ‘New Gold’ into the electronic music world, with the original counting over 40 million streams on Spotify alone, likely to continue going up.

Dom Dolla shared with his Instagram followers his thoughts on this one-of-a-kind collaboration:

“Damon, Jamie and Kevin Parker are all huge inspirations of mine creatively, being given the chance to put my spin on a collaboration between them all is an honour. It’s been a huge moment in my sets over the last 3 months and I can’t wait to finally share it with you all.”

Dom Dolla has been piercing through the music industry for some time now, with his previous remix endeavor involved Calvin Harris and the track ‘By Your Side’ and solo bangers ‘San Frandisco’, ‘Take It’ and most recent ‘Miracle Maker’. His diverse list of ongoing tour locations include Dubai, Zürich, New York, Tulum and Perth, just to name the few, and judging by the latest release, it’s a show worth checking out.

If you haven’t had the chance before, take a peak at Dom Dolla’s remix of Gorillaz and Tame Impala’s track ‘New Gold’ down below:

Image Credit: Adi Nayev for Insomniac Events