House Music Essentials Vol. 7 featuring AC Slater, Matroda & more

By Alshaan Kassam 6

Keeping the groove alive and well, We Rave You is excited to present the seventh edition of our House Music Essentials featuring AC Slater, Matroda, and Xandor.

We are back with another edition of our House Music Essentials and let us tell you it is truly stacked for the ears. Riding their own waves in the industry and keeping the groove alive no matter what time of the day it is, our seventh edition includes top-tier artists AC Slater, Matroda, and Xandor.

With AC Slater recently throwing it down for a Night Bass takeover in the heart of Vancouver, Canada at Harbour Event and Convention Centre, there is no denying the vibes were immaculate from start to finish. With Jay Robinson and SHIFT K3Y heating the dancefloor up from the start, the legend AC Slater took the stage and rinsed out his ever-evolving tunes including “Fly With Us” and his highly anticipated remix of “MAMI” which got the crowd dancing immediately. A true icon and sensei in the music scene, AC Slater is the one we trust to control the crowd and he definitely did not disappoint. Be sure to stay connected with AC Slater here and listen to his enticing remix below.

Matroda – “Jack The House 3” EP

Many of the greatest artists have their time in the spotlight, but struggle to evolve with the constantly changing music industry. Every now and then there is an anomaly. Someone who can progressively transform their style to captivate their audience no matter what. That someone is the groundbreaking house music sensation known as Matroda. Complimentary to his production ventures, Matroda has showcased his mixing abilities at the top-tier festivals of EDC Orlando and Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, and many more. This prodigy has blessed crowds at prominent venues as well, selling-out shows in Ibiza, LA, and Sydney. Furthering his campaign as king of the house scene, Matroda has decided to release the final EP for his “Jack The House” trilogy. Starting off with “Wasting Time”, the compilation encompasses another previously dropped house heater, “Temperature”, and four new invigorating tracks. Each song highlights Matroda’s innovation in sound design differently, like his VIP edit of “MOZART” which fuses classical piano with a penetrating bassline. Meanwhile, “MAIN INGREDIENTS” and “BODY MOVE” embody spellbinding vocal cuts and groovy hooks that are guaranteed to burn up the dance floor. In its entirety, “Jack The House Pt. 3” is the epitome of the Matroda’s bright future, along with the future of house. Listen to the full EP below and connect with Matroda here.

Xandor – “Who’s In Your Heart” (feat. Rapta)



Bridging the gap between the modern state of house pop and its future, Xandor is an artistic visionary who has mesmerized the electronic scene with his production. Residing in Boston, Massachusetts, Xandor is the son of one of the greatest saxophonists and has been invested in music from birth. During his upbringing, this young prodigy trained tirelessly in sound design and musical theory. Continuing to dominate the world of house pop, Xandor is back with his 2022 single “Who’s In Your Heart”. Telling the emotional theme behind the track, Xandor shares, “sometimes I wonder if I was truly the person in my significant other’s heart. This song is a story about when trust gets broken and you question your love and relationship, which I think we all have at some point.” Not only has “Who’s In Your Heart” pushed Xandor on a sentimental level, but he challenged himself to work with a rapper as well, hence the feature from the iconic Rapta. “Who’s In Your Heart” wastes no time captivating its audience. The track starts off with invigorating vocals and a deep powerful bassline. Throughout the single, Xandor’s lush synths and soothing melodies are in perfect harmony with Rapta’s lyrical genius. This house pop anthem is guaranteed to be the optimal vibe setter, whether it’s to get down on the dance floor or hitting the beach on a sunny day. Be sure to listen to the tune below and connect with Xandor here.

Xandor – “Alive” (Remixes)

Delivering a brand new perspective on production, rising artist Xandor is at the forefront of the house-pop movement. As the son of a revered saxophonist, Xandor was born into the world of music and his passion was sparked at an extremely young age. Over time, this passion resulted in professional training and years of honing his craft in sound design. Xandor’s biggest recent success is his single “Alive”. Adding to the exposure of the entrancing track, Xandor has now released its official remixes. Sharing his thoughts on the compilation, Xandor says, “I am blown away by the remix pack from these talented producers!” In FER and Basscroster’s remix of “Alive”, a disco-fueled bassline is thrown into the mix, which is certain to light up the dance floor. Next, IVNSKY uses vocal chops and penetrating drums to turn “Alive” into a tech house heater. Lastly, Tony Clarke’s rendition of the song radiates a calming aura and infuses soulful piano progressions. Between the original and the remixes of “Alive” this electronic anthem is the optimal choice to get down and groove to. Be sure to listen to the remixes below.

Photo Credits: Avant Gardner Official Meda