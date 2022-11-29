Jean-Michel Jarre issues 40th anniversary edition of ‘The Concerts In China’

By Chris Vuoncino 6

Coming off another impressive year that saw Jean-Michel Jarre release his 22nd album, Oxymore, which is perhaps his most ambitious project to date, the iconic producer is taking time to look back on his past now. It has been over 40 years since Jarre took his talents to China for a memorable concert run which also marked the first time the producer performed his songs with other musicians as well as introduced the laser harp.

When Jean-Michel Jarre arrived in China in 1981, he would perform five concerts at the People’s Stadium of Shanghai and Beijing, and earned the honor of being the first Western artist to perform music in the country following the Cultural Revolution. Consisting of timeless productions, including Souvenir Of China, which was recently sampled by Big Sean for his track, 100 featuring Royce Da 5’9″ and Kendrick Lamar, as well as a new composition, Fishing Junks At Sunset, a rework of a popular Chinese song, Fisherman’s Chant At Dusk, which was performed with The Peking Conservatoire Symphony Orchestra.

“To this day The Concerts in China experience remains to be probably the most surreal and poetic of all my experiences. It was an honor to be the first Western musician to play live in the country at that time and it was like visiting another planet for me; and also for the Chinese audience too it seemed to be the same curious awe,” shares Jean-Michel Jarre. “I have revisited China very often out of passion for their culture and have performed there since, at The Forbidden City and on Tiananmen Square. I am delighted that ‘The Concerts in China’ album has been remastered, as it’s something I’m incredibly proud of and remains a testimony of my ongoing attachment to China.”

The new release is available as an LP or 2 CD collection and contains the original track listing as well as a collectors booklet. Fans can order their copy of the album right here.

Image Credit: Louis Adrien Le Blay / Provided by Falcon Publicity