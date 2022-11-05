John Summit unleashes new heavy hitter ‘Show Me’ featuring Hannah Boleyn: Listen

By Samantha Reis

After teasing fans for months with this ID in his explosive performances, John Summit finally drops ‘Show Me‘.

Appealing. This is perhaps the adjective that best describes John Summit’s productions and performances. Hailing from Chicago, the young Summit has swept the industry off its feet from day one, and his explosive and meteoric rise has not yet ceased. In the charts, he soon got used to occupying the hottest spots at the top and seeing his music being used by some of the most respected players in dance music. In his repertoire this year, there are some productions like ‘La Danza‘ or ‘In Chicago‘, two pearls that now ‘Show Me’ succeeds. This brand new heavy hitter is already available on the usual platforms, via Summit’s imprint Off The Grid Records.

‘Show Me’ is nothing new to John Summit fans, quite the contrary. This powerful piece of music has been used in many of the American artist’s performances, always receiving a positive and ecstatic reaction from the audience. The requests for this ID were not few, but they are now satiated with this release. EDC, Coachella and Ultra were just some of the big stages that jumped to the sound of Summit’s latest production.

Maintaining the bubbling feeling that John Summit employs in his work, ‘Show Me’ has a mature and solid load, a strong personality that gives it the elasticity to shine in cross-genre sets. The chords are expansive, filling the soundscape with their panoramic power. The synths coil and clang, creating tension and sensuality to this track. All these elements create a unique canvas that suits the striking vocals of the talented Hannah Boleyn so well. The wave of rhythm created by the pace and Hannah’s voice is hypnotic, quickly staying in your ear. It shone during the festival season and has a lot of potential to be used this club season. Listen to ‘Show Me’ below:

Image Credit: John Summit (Press) / Provided by Rephlektor