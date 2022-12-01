Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us a little insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway?

Hey, thanks for having me. I have always been fascinated by music and in particularly House music. For me music is something beautiful that can bring people from all over the world together in unity. After graduating from the electronic music production school in London I have started working on creating my own sound and style. I am originally from the Netherlands and have been inspired by other Dutch artists with the likes of Tiësto, Martin Garrix and Afrojack to name a few.

Developing your own signature sound through a combination of various genres, we would like to know the overall feeling behind your style of play, as well as how it came to be?

I practiced making music like the people I liked listening to. That practice helped me learn what types of sounds I truly enjoyed making. Add in music theory and life experiences. Suddenly I had a sound. I found my sound (and I’m still refining it always) by just making a lot of music, analysing what I really liked and trying to steer myself in the ‘right’ direction. I mix the likes of Slap House, Deep House and Pop to create my own sound. Music inspirations come from multiple genres and styles. I personally won’t label or try to squeeze myself or my music into a genre cage.

Making a clear mark with your debut single, ‘Not Easy,’ we would like to know the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as the overall feeling when gaining the success that it deserved?