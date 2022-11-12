Kygo surprised with the release of his fourth album ‘Thrill Of The Chase’: Listen

By Jan César

Kygo adds 6 new additions to his latest singles and forms another album, that has a few songs that are “different from anything he ever made in the past”.

During summer, Kygo revealed, that a new album is in the works. The information added was that the album would consist of 18 singles, including dancefloor anthems such as “Dancing Feet” or some different tracks like “Freeze”. Newly added singles are for example “Fever” with Lukas Graham or a collaboration with Sam Feldt and Emily Warren called “How Many Tears”.

Many of the songs are exactly what we expect from Kygo. Emotional vocals, piano chords and a very tropical drop. Some songs used the old Kygo tropical house drop, some used the new version that played a lot with vocal chops. Kygo also promised some changes. His Ultra Music Festival set was something unexpected, as the set was faster Kygo than fans were used to. Shortly after, he released “Freeze”, which is 8 minutes long. These changes affect the album as well, as there are some “different” songs. It is a fine addition to the sound fans are used to, because every artist needs to try new things from time to time, otherwise fans could get bored. Kygo reassures his old fans with his typical music style, but also tries to gain new ones by trying something different.

The album “Thrill Of The Chase” has been unexpectedly released this Friday, surprising fans all over the world. You can listen to the album below.

Image Credit: Kygo (Press) / Provided by Electric Love Festival