Madeon set to perform his live show for the first time in Thailand at 808 Festival

By Ouranios Savva 279

Making history on a constant basis, Madeon has just been announced as one of the headline acts for the return of 808 Festival this December. Taking place at the BITEC Bangna in Bangkok, this will mark the very first time that the French DJ/producer will be performing live in Thailand.

Currently on his ‘Good Faith Forever’ tour, Madeon has been blessing everyone in attendance with the most mesmerising of live shows, and in turn, has been further elevating his presence within the dance scene on a global scale. Taking his highly-energetic aura through all corners of the world, the French DJ/producer has now been confirmed as one of the headline acts for 808 Festival which will be taking place on the 9th and 11th of December at the BITEC Bangna in Bangkok, where in fact he will be performing for the very first time in front of a crowd in Thailand.

Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, it is no secret that whenever Madeon goes on tour, the experiences and memories gained are those that last for a lifetime. Leaving everyone in awe no matter the venue, event or occasion, it comes to no surprise that he is constantly referred to as a leading figure in live production, as the stunning visuals and effects, make for a show that will have anyone begging for more. More than set on providing everyone in attendance of 808 Festival with an experience of a lifetime, Madeon is the epitome of an act that will have you feeling some type of way, whilst his approach towards music production, as well as towards the staging and development of his shows, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest.

Returning after a two year hiatus, 808 Festival has gone all out with the announcement of their lineup, as each featured artist will ensure nothing less than the most thrilling of performances. Scheduled alongside the likes of Hardwell, DJ Snake, Zedd and Armin van Buuren when just naming a few, Madeon will have the opportunity of taking his live shows that one level further, as this will be marked as a special occasion for both himself, as well as everyone in attendance. A first time performance that cannot be missed, you can still purchase tickets for 808 Festival through their official website here. Will you be joining Madeon on this historic occasion next month? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Rukes.com