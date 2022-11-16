Magnetic Fields announce a spellbinding lineup for the 2022 edition after a 2 year long hiatus

By Lakshay Bhagtani 100

Magnetic Fields is set for a return to the exotic semi-arid Indian town of Alsisar (Rajasthan) from 9th to 11th December after a 2 year long hiatus with a focus on modern experiments in the electronic music scene combined with the legacy of oral traditions from across the globe.

Founded by some highly recognized names in the Asian music industry including Wild City, Kunal Lodhia, Smita Singh, and Abhimanyu Alsisar, the festival has always been a blessing for the contemporary culture and the audience that appreciates a blend of heritage arts. Having focused on providing an immersive and aesthetic experience every year, Magnetic Fields will be based on the theme of reconnection for this edition with a lot of different stages covering various forms of electronic traditional music.

Starting off with a sweet mention of The Forgotten Songs Collective, the lineup for Magnetic Fields is full of top-notch tribal artists including Vinayak^a & Biate where the former will live together with the attendees at the Alsisar Mahal throughout the duration of the event. If that wasn’t enough, we have some extremely talented local artists like JAY PEI with his ensemble live act, Interlude, multi-disciplinary project The Fully Automatic Model x Kaleekarma, Disco Arabesquo, and others.

Several exploratory spaces and stages will be at the showcase at the event with each one representing its own set of artists and ideals. While the BUDxYARD space is set to host the Japanese deep techno hotshot DJ Mazda, The Peacock Club which transforms from a storytelling tent in the day into a disco-ball dancefloor will witness a label takeover from Social Isolation. If all of this seems overwhelming right now, trust our word when we say that we’ve barely scratched the surface so far.

Be sure to follow Magnetic Fields here so that you don’t miss out on any updates.

Read Next – Kaskade & deadmau5 reveal new track ‘Avalanche’ under Kx5 project: Listen

Featured Image credits: Rishabh Chadha