MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022 unveils full lineup

By Ellie Mullins 12

Ahead of yet another explosive edition in just a couple of days, MDLBEAST Soundstorm has unveiled its full and final lineup, featuring Future Rave duo David Guetta and MORTEN, Timmy Trumpet, ARTBAT and countless more on 1-3 December.

After establishing itself as one of the premiere festival destinations in the Middle East, MDLBEAST Soundstorm is preparing for yet another worldwide talked about, explosive edition. With 2022 being just its third edition, they are continuing to raise the bar for the festival circuit, rounding off the year with one of the biggest parties of the previous 11 months. As it begun dropping names back in October for its lineup beginning with the likes of Post Malone, Marshmello, DJ Khaled, David Guetta, Solomun and more, it has rounded off the full lineup with just a couple of days to go until it all kicks off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDLBEAST (@mdlbeast)

Although it is known for its expansive electronic lineup, MDLBEAST Soundstorm caters to all music fans, bringing in some of the most established names in commercial music too. This year, the likes of Bruno Mars, Jorja Smith, Rae Sremmurd, WizKid and more are set to take to the mainstage (also known as The Big Beast, the world’s tallest temporary stage), whereas on the electronic spectrum the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Afrojack, Hardwell, Tiësto and DJ Snake will each set the stages alight in their own typical fashion.

If the more underground, darker types of music is your style, then MDLBEAST Soundstorm has this in bucket loads. From Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Solardo and Adam Beyer to Peggy Gou, Nic Fanciulli, Maceo Plex and more, each spectrum of house, techno and everything in between is represented to the fullest.

With just a few highlights out of more than 200 local and international renowned stars to revel in across 7 stages, this is the biggest soundstorm yet. There’s still time to get in on the action, with the final few limited tickets for sale here. Check out the day to day timetables through their Instagram page.

Featured image credit: Rukes.com