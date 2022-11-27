Nicky Romero & DubVision convene for progressive anthem “Stay A Little Longer”

By Ryan Ford 1

Two progressive stalwarts in Nicky Romero and DubVision have come together to create one of the melodic anthems of the year in “Stay A Little Longer”.

A release that had been a long time coming, “Stay A Little Longer” finally sees the light of day on Protocol Recordings as Nicky Romero and DubVision deliver their latest collaborative offering. Drawing upon the vocal talents of dance music mainstay Phillip Strand, the track delivers an abundance of feel-good vibes, with its striking melodic topline contrasting the typically energetic percussion that has become expected of them both. Another shining addition to their respective discographies this enchanting and atmospheric masterpiece is sure to have crowds bouncing wherever they play it in the months to come.

Fans of both production parties have been eagerly anticipating the track’s release since they came together to play it at ADE during the unforgettable Protocol label night in Amsterdam last month. The production had also seen significant play-out with Nicky playing it on some of the biggest stages in Ultra Japan, Ultra Korea and AMF to name a few. Their peers have also provided notable support for the record, with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix and Afrojack getting behind it in recent weeks!

Be sure to see what all the hype is about and listen to the new Nicky Romero x DubVision release for yourselves below and let us know what you think of this slice of progressive genius from those who do it best!

Image Credit: Protocol Radio