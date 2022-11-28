Pokemon video game offers Daft Punk helmet as hidden item

By Chris Vuoncino

Although it has been over a year since the legendary duo of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, better known as Daft Punk, announced to the world that they would be splitting up. While the news certainly left fans around the world distraught that there would be no more music or future performances from the robots, their legacy and fan interest in the group continues to drive them to remain front and center in the public spotlight.

While the duo have been revisiting their past, through the re-release of old videos and content, reissuing of albums on vinyl and a book due out in 2023, the group is now finding itself making a mark in the universe of Pokemon. The famous franchise recently release their newest games for Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violent, a new experience and the first “open world RPG’s” of the series.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series. As you enjoy the hallmarks of the series—meeting, teaming up with, battling, training, and trading Pokémon—you’ll be able to immerse yourself in a newly evolved adventure.

While the new challenges and worlds are plenty exciting for any fan of the Pokemon universe, players have noticed that a “Cool Helmet” item is available and resembles that worn by Daft Punk. The helmet will take work and some dedication to game play to obtain as it is only accessible later in the game. For those curious of how to go about obtaining the helmet, players must, “”Go to Cascarrafa on the West side of the map. Locate the Seguro Style store, it’s near the Cascarrafa Gym building. Navigate to the headwear section of the store. Buy the Cool Helmet in gold. Pay 4 000 in cash or League Points.”

Image Credit: Olena Tatarintseva / Shutterstock.com