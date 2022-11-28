Royce&Tan unveil scintillating new single ‘Obsession’ feat. Madeleine Wood: Premiere

By Ouranios Savva 3

Blessing us all with the most scintillating of productions, Royce&Tan have just unveiled their latest single, entitled ‘Obsession.’ A true gem of a track, singer/songwriter Madeleine Wood elevates the single to even further heights.

Looking to further enhance their presence within the electronic dance industry, Royce&Tan have just unveiled the most scintillating of productions, entitled ‘Obsession.’ Implementing their signature future house sound throughout, the Canadian duo are more than set on leaving a lasting impact within our community, as this latest track acts as a clear indicator towards everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in their career. Taking the single that one level further, singer/songwriter Madeleine Wood ensures nothing less than the most breathtaking of vocals.

Having joined forces all the way back in 2011, Royce&Tan have been taking the dance scene by storm through each of their endeavors, as they release one fire track after other. Gaining traction for their hit singles ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ ‘Love At First Sight,’ and ‘Tell It To My Heart,’ it was then only a matter of time until some of the biggest names within the scene began recognising the undeniable musical prowess of these fast rising stars. Well-known for their creative high-energy sets and wild personas, Royce&Tan are showing no signs of slowing down, with this latest release further indicating the prosperous career that lays ahead. Sharing the stage with the likes of Calvin Harris, Avicii, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Dada Life and Adventure Club when just naming a few, the duo are well and truly cementing their status amongst the greatest of acts, and we are all for it.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Obsession’ will most definitely have listeners feeling some type of way. As emotive as their next production, the high-energy that oozes throughout leaves no doubt to the imagination, so be prepared to embark on a musical journey like no other. With this in mind, you can check out this certified hit in all its glory below, and don’t forget to stay fully up to date with Royce&Tan, by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. Enjoy!

You can also download the track freely here.

Image Credit: Royce&Tan / Provided By: Promo Push