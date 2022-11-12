Ryan Crane unveils latest album & NFT project ‘Science Fiction Worlds’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 425

Blessing us all with the most stunning of audiovisual projects, Ryan Crane has just introduced his latest album and NFT project, in the form of ‘Science Fiction Worlds.’ The perfect merge of both his creative outlets, this is definitely one piece of art that you don’t want to miss out on.

Combining music and visual arts in the most eclectic of fashions, Ryan Crane has just blessed us all with a coherent album and NFT project, entitled ‘Science Fiction Worlds.’ Leaving no doubt to the imagination, this 10-track piece of art, offers listeners the opportunity of engaging in different worlds, as the array of genres emulated throughout will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst the visual compositions that help further portray the raw emotion of each track, make for a project that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Featuring the most distinct of electronic music elements, ‘Science Fiction Worlds’ wonders around the realms of real life experiences, with Crane well-known for his unique way of expressing everything he holds dear to himself, in a manner that never fails to leave us all in awe. Mixing a wide variety of genres, listeners will be embarking on a musical journey like no other, as the featured tracks vary from Synthwave, Dance, Downtempo and even Trap, with each element further amplified through the most energetic and groovy of beats. A true masterpiece of an album, Crane has well and truly left a lasting impact on this latest project, as the addition of visual effects for each track, ensures nothing less than the most spectacular of end products.

Taking it that one level further, each of the audiovisual pieces will also be available through OpenSea, the “world’s first and largest web3 marketplace for NFT’s and crypto collectibles.” Merging both music and the metaverse in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, Crane has ultimately created the perfect blend between both of his creative outlets, and we are all for it. With this in mind, be sure to check out this extraordinary album in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on Crane and all his future endeavors, but in the meantime, you can also purchase the various NFT pieces of ‘Science Fiction Worlds’ exclusively at OpenSea. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Ryan Crane (Press) / Provided by MCPR