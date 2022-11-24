Swedish House Mafia team up with ALYX for new clothing line

By Chris Vuoncino 9

Coming off one of the biggest years of their career, and cementing their return from hiatus, it seems the Swedish House Mafia are continuing with their seemingly endless output and varied collaborations outside of the music world. Having just wrapped up their first world tour in nearly decade earlier this month, the group is now about to reveal a new clothing collaboration with ALYX, available on November 24th.

Earlier this year, fans were excited to explore the groups collaboration with IKEA, the OBEGRÄNSAD collection, which offered a unique collection of home wear, furniture and even a record player, designed to be affordable and practical. This newest collaboration finds Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello working with the New York City brand, 1017 ALYX 9SM, a company that was originally founded in 2015 by Matthew M. Williams, as simply ALYX, but has since been rebranded and reinvented in recent years. Having worked with various brands such as Dior, Nike, Moncler, and Bang & Olufsen, ALYX has certainly made a name for itself in the fashion realm in since its inception.



For this new collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, a line of shirts, sweatshirts and hats will be released that will feature images from the groups Paradise Again album as well as the ALYX logo and circle A monogram which the company is known for. Discussing the upcoming release, it is clear that 1017 ALYX 9SM is excited about the prospect of working with the musical trio:

The 1017 ALYX 9SM team is a big fan of the band and collaborating with them brought together the passion for fashion and for music the brand is built on with its unconventional approach to design, making this collaboration a perfect match for a meaningful connection

For those interested in the collection, it goes on sale on November 24th at both ALYX’s website as well as Swedish House Mafia’s and prices will range from €120 to 160 EUR (about $124 to $166 USD).

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications