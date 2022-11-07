Tiësto sets release date for new album ‘Drive’

By Chris Vuoncino 339

Tiësto has been having a terrific 2022, full of smash hit singles, legendary performances to mark the return of Tomorrowland and the joy of welcoming a new son into his family. Even through his seemingly endless obligations and performances, the Dutch DJ found time to complete and prepare a new studio album set for release in early 2023.

For the new album, fans can expect to see a variety of F1 styled visuals to accompany the aptly titled album, Drive. The album follows up Tiësto’s 2020 album, The London Sessions, and he has promised fans that they can expect a new direction and more house focused anthems to accompany the new release. While Tiësto spoke of the upcoming album earlier this year when he discussed the new direction, it’s title and release date were just revealed this past week with the release of his new single with singer Tate McRae, 10:35. While the new album won’t be released until February 24, 2023, fans have already heard a handful of singles from the 12 track release. According to the Apple Music pre-save page, recent Tiësto hit singles The Business, Hot In It, and The Motto. These singles have already amassed an incredible 3.5 billion streams across all platforms. With that much success and hit power already contained on the album, fans should be excited to hear what sounds and surprises await them on the six yet to be released tracks.

Although old school Tiësto fans who were hoping for a return to his early trance roots, especially after he dedicated some of his Tomorrowland set to this era of his career, he seems set to move forward with his productions and sound. The success of tracks like The Business and Hot In it make it clear that the Dutch producer is creating a sound that is resonating with fans around the world. Now fans will have to wait just a few months to hear what else he has up his sleeves to round out the tracks on Drive.

Image Credit: Ramona Rosales / Provided by Warner Music Group