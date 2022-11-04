Tiësto & Tate McRae join forces on new radio-friendly single ‘10:35’

By Chris Vuoncino 97

Tiësto and Tate McRae have joined forces for the upbeat new single, 10:35, which will be featured on the Dutch DJ’s newly announced upcoming album, Drive. The new single and album announcement follow up a big year for the DJ who celebrated the return of Tomorrowland with three massive sets as well as a smash hit with Charli XCX, Hot In It.

The announcement of Drive and new single come after Tiësto previously revealed that he was exploring new sounds and styles for his next album, going on to say, “I’ve been going more housey and more groovy. And it’s a whole new direction, so it’s very exciting.” With the release of 10:35, it appears that Tiësto is making good on that promise, and with the addition of Tate McRae’s smooth vocal line, the track offers fans a fun and loose energy, culminating in the refrain of, “All I know is 10:35 and I’m thanking, thanking God you found me, that you found me.” While it may not be the direction that old school Tiësto fans are looking forward to, the energy and bounce of the track are undeniable and the single is sure to be a staple of live sets for years to come.

The excitement of the single and album announcement is further enhanced by the announced partnership of the artists with one of the most exciting, new properties in Dubai, Atlantis the Royal, a brand new luxury resort. Tiësto said this about the partnership:

“I’m very excited to be partnering with this iconic new property. Tate and I wanted to create a song that captured the energy of an experience at Atlantis The Royal, and I’m proud to say the feeling of 10:35 and this property are both infectious! So excited for the world to finally hear it.”

Clearly the excitement is not limited to the superstar producer as the team at Atlantis the Royal appreciates the musical duo and the message that comes through from their latest single. This was best conveyed by Tim Kelly, the Managing Director of Atlantis Dubai when he said:

“We are beyond excited that Tiësto, a music icon, and Tate McRae – one of today’s hottest stars, have joined forces to create this incredible track to celebrate Atlantis The Royal. 10:35’ completely captures the vibe and energy of the hotel and expresses the unmatched daytime and night-time experience we have to offer. Shooting the music video at the resort is a show stopping way for us to tease our guests and demonstrate the unrivalled luxury Atlantis The Royal promises ahead of the Grand Reveal in January. This is it.”

Image Credit: Gleb Osipov / Provided by Atlantic Records