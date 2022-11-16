Tomorrowland reveals theme for 2023 edition: ‘Adscendo’

By Chris Vuoncino 67

After sharing a brief tease of the theme via social media last week, Tomorrowland has officially revealed its theme for the 2023 edition of the event as well as festival dates and on sale times and registration for tickets. While the event is still over half a year away, music fans around the globe can now begin to schedule their journey to Belgium in July for what will be the 17th edition of the landmark festival.

While the 12 second teaser last week did little to clue fans into the 2023 theme, Adscendo, a word which translates to “I climb,” the reveal has provided plenty of details for fans around the world to digest. Perhaps most importantly, the festival will take place across two weekends in July 2023, first from the 21st to the 23rd and then the 28th through the 30th. Of course dates are great, but tickets need to be procured and the on sale will take place across three weekends, with the Global Journey sale starting January 21th at 17:00 CET, the Worldwide Pre-Sale on January 28th at 17:00 CET and the Worldwide Ticket Sale on February 4th at 17:00 CET. In order to take part in the on sales, fans will need to pre-register for access to the ticket sales on December 7th at 15:00 CET via the Tomorrowland Adscendo website.

On top of the all important ticketing information, Tomorrowland organizers have promised to deliver unparalleled storytelling to complement the theme as well as provide a brand new digital experience at the end of January for all users who pre-register for tickets. Finally, Tomorrowland has announced that it has spent the last two years to create a brand new fantasy book in order to tell the full story of Adscendo, which marks the first step into the events first foray in fiction. While the world awaits more visuals, details and line up, it’s best to leave off with words from the organizers themselves:

‘Adscendo’ will take people on a beautiful adventure with all kinds of surprises throughout the entire year – more info will follow soon.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland