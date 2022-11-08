Tomorrowland undertakes historic adidas flagship Paris store take over

By Jack Spilsbury 104

The world-renowned festival Tomorrowland takes over adidas‘ flagship store on Champs-Elysées, Paris to celebrate its LOVE collection, a partnership with the clothing brand and the Royal Belgian Football Association.

The illustrious Tomorrowland continues to grow upon its incredible brand, in its next game-changing effort the festival has taken over adidas’ flagship store on the iconic Champ-Elysées street in Paris. The takeover comes in celebration of the LOVE collection that was in collaboration with the clothing brand as well as the Royal Belgian Football Association which was released a few months ago and was introduced to capture the minds and hearts of football and festival fans alike.

The flagship store opened in 2016 and contains 2260 square meters of shopping space, however, on Friday the 4th of November, the store transformed into a magical and exclusive party which gathered fans from all across the world. Along with sensational surprises, the night also contained exciting DJ performances from artists the likes of Ofenbach, Henri PFR, Azaar, and, Venga.

The clothing collaboration between all brands involved contains various items of apparel and accessories and stands for a message of love, equality and diversity and most of all happiness through eccentric colours and bold prints. You can find items still on sale via Tomorrowland’s official store here as well as the official adidas website here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (Press)