Ultra Music Festival 2023 announces epic phase 1 Resistance line-up

By Chris Vuoncino 142

Ultra Music Festival has always been considered one of the elite electronic music festivals, offering an experience and line-ups that make it a nearly essential experience for fans and producers alike around the world. As the 2023 edition of the event is inching closer, the organizers decided to surprise fans everywhere and announce phase 1 of its Resistance line-up.

Earlier this year, Ultra Music shared the first phase of its general line-up, revealing massive sets from kx5, Rezz, Kayzo live set, Eric Prydz HOLO, Swedish House Mafia and many other incredible acts. With today’s new announcement, the festival organizers have shown that they have focused on melodic techno and curated a list of performances and unique b2b sets that should excite fans of the genre everywhere. While fans were already made aware of the HI-LO b2b Testpilot set, the reveal of Adam Beyer [ ] CIREZ D, CAMELPHAT and Claude Vonstroke presents DIRTYBIRD are just some of the names on the new flyer. Of course Ultra Music staple, Carl Cox will be returning to the stage, bringing a hybrid live set to the event. Rounding out the announcement also sees Joris Voorn presenting Spectrum, Ilario Alicante, Mathame and Popof x SPace 92 presents Turbulences making an appearance at Bayfront Park in March.

With two massive phase 1 announcements revealed so far, this upcoming Ultra Music Festival seems poised to set the bar even higher as it continues to evolve and curate a line-up that excites fans who make the yearly trip to Miami. With over four months to go until the event, fans will be excited to see what other surprises and exclusives get revealed in upcoming months. For those looking to attend and catch these amazing sets and performances, tickets are already on sale, with Tier 1 and Tier 2 pricing already sold out, so be sure to act fast and grab tickets now. They can be purchased here directly from Ultra Music Festival.

Image Credit: aLIVE Coverage