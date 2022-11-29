What Could the Metaverse Bring to Online Gambling?

By Yotam Dov

One industry that has forged ahead with innovation over the past few years has been the online gambling sector. With improvements in usability, security, and the quality of games, it is often at the forefront of change, yet seldom gets the recognition it should.

As a blank canvas, the metaverse could provide some outstanding opportunities for the sector. Below, we discuss ways in which the metaverse could change online gambling.

New and Increased Range of Games

One of the benefits of online casinos is their vast range of games. Many of them come with attractive casino offers for new players. Together, these are responsible for attracting new players who want something different without spending vast amounts. Many of the games at the link also have a wide range of types and themes to keep people interested, so many would be impossible to house them all in a physical casino.

The difference with the metaverse is that currently, space will not be an issue. A casino could have an endless array of games, ready to bring up at any minute. In some ways, this could take out the element of competition between operators. If everyone has everything in their catalog, they may look to other ways to attract customers.

An interesting aspect is also if metaverse-specific games, using the technology inherent in them, arrive. Live dealer games have become popular recently, employing streaming technology to add a layer of interaction. Some even blend slots with game show-style titles. Could casinos in the metaverse be hosting hybrid episodes of your favorite game show?

Replacing Lost, Physical Aspects

These live dealer games have replaced some of the interaction lost when a game transfers to the online space. However, it has not filled the whole void. For example, online poker does not allow you to read the body language and nuances of a player. While live dealer games go some way to fixing this, they cannot do it fully.

In the metaverse, people will be able to choose an avatar that represents them. This could have two results. If these take on the physical characteristics and replicate mannerisms, then they could be read in the same way players would read other players. A second option is that players adapt, managing to read their opponent based on the choices of clothing and accessories they decide to place on their digital bodies.

Of course, this is not just limited to online gambling. In the Metaverse, the club could take on a whole new perspective. DJs could pump EDM through headphones, as people dress up their avatars for a Metaverse night out. Even composition could be done in unique ways, as people collaborate on to create beats in virtual environments. All of this would retain the physical nuances and traits lost in pixels.

Blockchain Payments

Payment processing is big business with online casinos. They need customers to know they are safe, so the best ones employ secure processing with well-known names like Visa, Mastercard, and eWallets such as PayPal. However, these also have their problems such as slow process times and high fees.

With blockchain integration, this could be a thing of the past. Assuming digital currencies are the only ones being used in the metaverse, then the advantages that come with them would be inherent. This includes their security, low processing costs, and security.

While much of this is speculation, the metaverse itself is still in its infancy. With people buying virtual real estate already, you may soon see big-name casinos buying up virtual land.

Image Credit: Brian Penny from Pixabay