WISEMEN reveal latest emotive house single ‘Loaded’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 85

Blessing us all with the most emotive productions, WISEMEN have just revealed their latest house single, in the form of ‘Loaded.’ “‘Loaded’ is a record that we hold very close to our hearts. We wanted to create a house song with a little more emotion and feel,” WISEMEN say

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, WISEMEN have just unveiled their latest single, entitled ‘Loaded.’ Implementing their signature house sound in a manner that has left us all in awe, the California-based production/DJ trio are more than set on leaving their own mark within the electronic dance industry, and as you may have guessed, we are most definitely all for it. Consisting of Volume K, SWTCH and Gasper, the trio has been pushing the boundaries with each of their releases, whilst their ability of fusing a large variation of musical elements throughout their already impressive repertoire, has resulted in them standing out from the crowds.

Integrating elements from minimal house, progressive, techno and anything that will have audiences grooving in no time at all, WISEMEN are the true personification of a group that have mastered their craft to the utmost of perfection. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of their releases offer a wide range of emotive and floor-filling elements, whilst the constant positive and highly-energetic vibes act as a key feature in their rise towards the very top of the charts. Looking to achieve just that, ‘Loaded’ offers a “a little more emotion and feel,” as the trio offer a further glimpse into the versatile nature that they possess. With this in mind, WISEMEN have stated the following on the main inspiration and thought process behind this masterpiece of a track;

“‘Loaded’ is a record that we hold very close to our hearts. We wanted to create a house song with a little more emotion and feel. We started with some very simple drums and the vocals that you hear. After that began experimenting with different melodies and patterns for the bassline. After finding the perfect melody for the record and a bassline that matched, we knew it needed more. So we had the idea to start layering the bassline with brass and like magic it helps tie everything together.”

Out now, ‘Loaded’ is more than set on enticing audiences worldwide. A certified hit in our books, WISEMEN have once again showcased the undeniable musical prowess that they possess, with the trio further elevating their status as time goes on. With this said, be sure to check out this house anthem in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on the trio and all the future endeavors within the dance scene, but for the time being, we would like to also know your own thoughts on ‘Loaded’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: WISEMEN / Provided by Kenny Theoret