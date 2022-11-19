88% of young people agree clubbing helps their mental well-being

By Jack Spilsbury 2

I think many of us can agree that clubbing and nights out have a positive impact on our life, and now it seems there’s a study that backs it up. A new study from Bristol nightclub Motion discovers that 85% of students said that nightclubs help them to connect with people and 88% help their mental well-being, conducted via a questionnaire completed by 318 students in and around Bristol.

The research was conducted as a part of Motion club’s Keeping Bristol Moving Campaign which is aimed at aiding young people “re-connect post-pandemic and offer a rite of passage into the nightlife scene.” The “rite of passage” into clubs is something that Motions feel has been missed out with many students turning 18 during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns when clubs and bars were mostly closed. With 92% of students surveyed saying they missed out on experience during this important part of their lives. Travis Derrick, the Booker at Motion discusses this study and initiative when he states:

With such a massive number of students recognising the importance of going out for their mental well-being, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make sure no one is missing out on the nightlife scene in Bristol. Motion is such a huge part of the Bristol scene, but it doesn’t come without the city’s gems which many students will discover during the first years of university.We love Bristol and want to make sure that this year’s intake of students, especially the ones that missed out on their early clubbing years, do as well.

Following the study, Motion has launched many different events to aid students and young adults transition into a clubber and raver and thus their mental well-being, you can find out more of what they are doing which includes pop-up events, livestreams and giveaways here.

