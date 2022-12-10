Amelie Lens drops her Global Underground mix compilation ‘GU44: Amelie Lens, Antwerp’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 304

Amelie Lens curated the #44 release of the famous Global Underground mix series where she showed her more melodic side and her harder side.

The Global Underground project started in 1996 and has been one of the most famous mix series on the dance music circuit ever since. This legendary mix series has been curated by many of the industry’s strongest players such as Carl Cox, Sasha, Dubfire, Darren Emerson, Danny Tenaglia, Paul Oakenfold and John Digweed, all challenged to compile their own identity and their hometown into this mix. The last Global Underground compilation to be released was in late 2020 and the honour fell to Joris Voorn, who dedicated GU43 to Rotterdam. In forty-three mixes, this project featured countless cities and many prestigious producers, but no Global Underground mix series had yet been curated by a female artist. That great honour now falls to techno royalty Amelie Lens, who delivers her sonic identity candidly on a compilation dedicated to Antwerp. ‘GU44: Amelie Lens, Antwerp‘ is available now on physical and digital media on the official website.

Amelie Lens’ sets are always wrapped in a furious yet delicate pace, combining her full-throttle energy with the sweetness of her figure. It’s a dichotomy that complements itself and adds even more richness to Amelie Lens’ sound. In this mix, Lens perfectly manages to offer both musical portraits, offering a peak-time techno side and a more melodic one. On this ‘GU44: Amelie Lens, Antwerp’ there are gems like an exclusive version of ‘Consciousness‘ by Anyma & Chris Avantgarde and ‘Affection‘, an Amelie production made specifically for this release. Farrago, Ahl Iver, Sam Paganini, ANNÉ, Maxx Rossi and SWART are some of the featured names in this incredible collection.

In addition to the digital versions, available for sale are a Deluxe CD which includes 2 CDs (one is a homelistening CD with only unreleased music and the other one is a clubby mix), a triple 12″ Vinyl Edition and a majestic Collector’s Edition which includes these above plus a 110-page Photo Book containing photographer Dean Belcher’s images of Antwerp, a set of 4x A6 Postcards and 4× 12″ square Art Prints.

Enter the world of Amelie Lens, listen to ‘GU44: Amelie Lens, Antwerp’ below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland