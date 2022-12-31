Anjunabeats unveil compilation album ‘The Yearbook 2022’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 346

In what has been a massive year for Above & Beyond‘s label Anjunabeats, they have unveiled ‘The Yearbook 2022,’ a selection of some of the biggest releases on the label this year.

Confined within a massive 4-disc compilation album to squeeze in all the best bits of the progressive & trance label from 2022, Anjunabeats unveils its ‘Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2022,’ with remixes, originals and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjunabeats (@anjunabeats)

With many exciting releases on the label including but not limited to MEDUZA‘s debut, shows all across the globe and multiple album releases, it would be hard to pack every single release or exciting highlight of 2022 into one album, hence the need for 4 discs full to the brim with hit after hit.

Disc 1 is comprised of 12 tracks, with tunes from Amy Wiles, Grum, Oliver Smith, ALPHA 9 and Genix as a way to highlight to regular labels and essential artists to the Anjuna roster. On Disc 2, this is continued further with the likes of Sunny Lax, Ilan Bluestone, Fatum, Mat Zo and many other essential and iconic trance producers of the modern world, making up a further 12 tracks. Disc 3 sees itself host a whopping 24 tracks, some by the likes of Andrew Beyer, Laura van Dam and of course, the label heads themselves Above & Beyond. To round out a massive collection, Disc 4 hosts some remixed versions of some our favourite tracks from Anjunabeats of the year as bonus treats.

End the year on a high note, and reflect on what has been a notable year to say the least for the label. Listen below.

Image credit: Above & Beyond (via Facebook)

