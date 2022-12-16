Armin van Buuren and Cosmic Gate team up for 2023 ASOT anthem ‘Reflexion’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 186

For fans of trance, the weekly A State of Trance radio show is the go-to source for staying up to date on the genre and a great way to discover new artists while also hearing the latest tracks from the leaders of the scene. With the new year fast approaching, ASOT host Armin van Buuren has joined forces with fellow trance legends, Cosmic Gate, for the radio show’s 2023 anthem, ‘Reflexion.’

While most trance fans will probably be focusing on today’s release of the A State of Trance Yearmix, the annual collection of top trance tracks mixed by Armin van Buuren himself, the simultaneous release of the 2023 ASOT anthem further speaks to his boundless energy and steady release schedule. With the combined production talents of Cosmic Gate to help build the track, it is a pure jolt of trance bass, synths, and leads, a surefire crowd-pleaser and worthy of being called an anthem.

Opening with a steady set of percussion and massive synth stabs and bass hits, ‘Reflexion’ feels at once familiar and yet fresh. With such a combined force of talent and years at the top of the trance scene, Armin van Buuren and Cosmic Gate look to lean heavily on their trance credentials and production tools. By the time the single takes its foot off the gas pedal, a female vocal enters the mix, offering subtle vocal hits over a beautiful foundation of synths. From here, the infectious lead takes over, racing forward as the elements of the production continue to return and grow in the background. Another short interlude of the vocal hits offers a tease of serenity before the full force of the track returns, providing listeners with a drop that will only sound more massive on club and festival speakers around the world.

Check out the ASOT 2023 Anthem below or stream here.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications