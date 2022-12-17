Search

 

 

Armin van Buuren promotes unity through his ASOT 2022 yearly mix

Armin van Buuren has just unveiled his 19th annual mix album for A State of Trance (ASOT) 2022 with a strong message that inspires unity in diversity.

Blessed with 109 different tracks from top-notch diverse artists like Above & Beyond, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery, and Hardwell, the 2-hour-long mix features the major highlights and releases that made 2022 such a great year for trance as a genre. Here’s what the man of the moment had to say about his year-end mix –

“The annual ASOT year mix album has always been a highlight for me and my fans; you could feel the harmony during the special four-hour live stream I did on Discord as I created the year mix. We all share a boundless love for (trance) music, and especially now, it’s important for everyone to focus on the things that connect us rather than the things that divide us. 2022 was a great year for trance music with lots of amazing tracks getting released, and I hope this means we stand united for 2023.” – Armin van Buuren

Be sure to check out ASOT 2022 mix by Armin van Buuren below –

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU

