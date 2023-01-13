Asi Vidal unveils breathtaking album ‘Psytro Killer’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 119

Leaving us all in awe once again, Asi Vidal has just unveiled his fourth album, in the form of ‘Psytro Killer.’ Channeling his Psy-Trance alias, this 10-track body of work will have anyone hooked throughout. “I try to give people a night to remember and party with them. I’m trying to share the excitement and party vibes. I’m excited to release my 4th album,” Asi Vidal says

Taking listeners on the most scintillating of musical journeys, Asi Vidal (real name Asaf Vidal Vanunu) has just released his highly-anticipated album, ‘Psytro Killer.’ A body of work that will have anyone begging for more, the Israeli-born DJ/producer presents a 10-track masterpiece, as he channels his very own Psytro Killer alias, and in turn, delivers a project that combines Electro and Progressive House, with those Psychedelic elements that offer a feel like no other. Oozing with energy throughout, each of the featured tracks wonder across the realms of Techno, House and Trance, whilst the implementation of various melodies, harmonised layers and powerful driving bass-lines, have resulted in an album for the ages.

Impacting the dance scene with each of his endeavors, Asi Vidal ensures nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, with his passion for electronic music kick-starting a love affair from the youngest of ages. Having moved to Los Angeles in order to pursue a career in the field of his choice, the man of the moment has seen his sound evolve on a constant basis, with versatility a key feature of this artist to watch. Founder of his very own record label in the form of Rhino Star Records, Asi Vidal aims to help up and coming artists within the scene gain the recognition they deserve, whilst his own development is one that leaves us all in awe, as he once again has blessed us all with an immersive album for his already vast collection of a music catalogue.

“I want to keep developing my sound and release different styles under different projects; like ‘Psytro Killer’ for Psy Dance music, and ‘HayZar’ for more dark Electro music. I try to give people a night to remember and party with them. I’m trying to share the excitement and party vibes. I’m excited to release my 4th album. My productions are much better now. I use better tools like the Steven Slate VSX Headphones that gives me the option to listen to the final mix in different studios and settings, and Izotope Ozone 10 which is amazing for mastering.” – Asi Vidal

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Psytro Killer’ will most definitely have anyone feeling some type of way, as each of the tracks act as a clear representation of everything that Asi Vidal has set out to achieve thus far in his career. Taking it that one level further, the inclusion of AI technology and art allows this body of work to further stand out from all the rest, whilst the main concept behind the project as a whole, derives through the pure fact that each musical element is in the perfect harmony with each of the surroundings, and in turn, ‘Psytro Killer’ embodies the wider scale of devotion and love towards one’s craft. With this in mind, be sure to check out this electrifying album in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Asi Vidal / Provided by Artist