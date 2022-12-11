BBC Radio 1 reveals winners of Dance Awards 2022

By Rahul Kale 26

BBC Radio 1 honors Chase & Status, Fred Again.., Nia Archives, and others for their contributions to the Dance Music genre as part of the annual Dance Awards ceremony.

The annual BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards honors dance music’s outstanding year. A year filled with international hits, innovative productions, and vivacious DJ sets on party islands all over the world. Star-studded talents like Chase & Status, Fred Again…, Nia Archives, TAAHLIAH, TSHA, Clementine Douglas, and LF SYSTEM were some of the significant winners at the awards ceremony. Radio 1 Dance DJs and producers served on the jury that determined the winners.

Commemorating this year’s Dance Awards Danny Howards says,

2022 has been an amazing year for dance music in terms of releases, new artists breaking through, and in the mainstream. More importantly, it’s the first full year we’ve had back in the clubs, Ibiza, and festivals since the pandemic which has created so many great moments. The Radio 1 Dance Awards is the perfect reflection of what has been a monumental year for the scene so I’d like to big up everyone shortlisted and say congratulations to all the winners. Thank you for the music and memories!

Outstanding Contribution to Radio 1 Dance Awards 2022 winners

Dance

Chase & Status

Dance Vocalist of the Year

Clementine Douglas

Viral Moment of the Year

Fred Again… (Viral Set)

BBC Introducing Dance Artist of the Year

TAAHLIAH

Dance Album Project of the Year

TSHA – Capricorn Sun

Bass Track of the Year

Goddard & Venbee – Messy in Heaven

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Nia Archives

Mini Mix of the Year

Gardna (Past & ‘Present of Bristol Rave Culture’)

Dance Impact Award

The Jaguar Foundation

Electronic Chill Track of the Year

Kx5 Ft. Hayla – Escape

Essential Mix of the Year

KH (Essential Mix of the Year)

Dance Track of The Year

LF System – Afraid To Feel

Find out more about BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards here.

Image Credit: Fred Again.. / Provided by Outside Organisation