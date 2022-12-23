BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition 2022 throws perfect edition to end the year [Review]

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition once again opened its doors for the first time since 2020, ensuring that it made up for lost time with one of its most explosive editions to date featuring Timmy Trumpet, James Hype, Don Diablo and 100+ more.

As one of the final main festivals of the year in Europe and a perfect way to send off the 2022 festival season, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition 2022 made sure to heat up the place during this cold winter season with explosive experiences for its many partygoers in the packed out crowds. With 15 stages and 150 artists‘ sets to witness, We Rave You was there to see it all across 2 unforgettable days in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Setting the tone for this entire year’s party season and making sure all eyes were on this event, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition became the epicentre of the electronic scene. On the first day, things got off to an explosive start to say the least, with the likes of Don Diablo, Boris Brejcha, Da Tweekaz and Robin Schulz as just a few of the special headlining names taking to the many stages in just one jam-packed day of entertainment. Complete with the best visual experience to accompany the fan favourite tunes, it was many fans’ Christmas wishes come true.

Not at all dropping that momentum on the second and final day in a bid to send out the 2022 BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME season off in spectacular fashion, ravers were greeted by the sounds of world class artists including but not limited to Axwell, James Hype, Reinier Zonneveld and Timmy Trumpet. From techno to progressive and hardstyle to house, these were just a few of the genres on offer for fans to be spellbound by.

Not just this that the WORLD CLUB DOME family could witness, the organisers also looked towards 2023 during their special closing ceremony, giving those in attendees a peak of what to expect next year. With next year being their 10th anniversary as a festival, all eyes are on them to deliver what will be one of their most notable editions yet. BigCityBeats CEO Bernd Breiter was in the company of ESA astronaut Dr. Matthias Maurer and Prof. Dr. Antje Boetius, director of the Alfred Wegener Institute, all who were on hand to tease the aforementioned 10th anniversary, the Atlantis edition. Bernd Breiter – who also enjoyed a special shoutout from Timmy Trumpet himself during his set – stated about the next festival:

“Connecting science and entertainment is fundamental in reaching young people. We live in a delicate world and need to make scientific topics and content accessible to everyone to secure the future of our planet.”

All in all, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition was a truly unforgettable experience, and we cannot wait to see what the team has in store for us and the rest of the industry/fans in 2023. The Atlantis edition takes place on 9-11 June in the Frankfurt City Forest, and you can visit the site here for more information and to secure tickets.

See you there next year!

Image credit: BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition / provided by The Media Nanny