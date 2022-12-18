David Guetta live set from summer in Ibiza premieres on Apple Music

Long before 2022, David Guetta had established himself as one of the world’s most famous and successful DJs and producers on the planet, and yet, with the year coming to an end, it feels like he is still finding ways to grow his popularity. Throughout the summer, he held down not just one but two Ibiza residencies, taking FUTURERAVE to Hï Ibiza with Morten, and his own, F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! residency to Ushuaïa each week.

Between the residencies, continued focus on the FUTURERAVE brand, and of course the massive hit single, I’m Good (Blue), with Bebe Rehxa, the French DJ was certainly in high demand this year. While David Guetta set a new record for the largest viewership for a live stream via TikTok when he closed out his summer residency, he knows many fans around the world were not able to catch the stream or experience the event in person. While it can’t replace the energy of being in Ibiza, his set from September 19th was recorded and is now streaming in spatial audio on Apple Music.

“The music will come alive like never before as you are immersed right in the centre of it all. I always want to give people the very best musical experience possible and that’s why I decided to work on this super special project!.”

The two-hour set opens with David Guetta’s timeless classic, Titanium, immediately engaging the crowd, before mixing in elements of the surprise hit of yesteryear, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, seguing into the Avicii smash, Wake Me Up. From those opening minutes, the energy and mix keep the gas pedal pushed to the floor as guests are treated to a career and genre-spanning collection of tracks. While the F*** ME I”‘M FAMOUS residency may be done, this release certainly will keep the party going well into the new year. Check out the mix now only on Apple Music.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press)