David Guetta unveils huge acid remix of Sam Smith & Kim Petras track ‘Unholy’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Unveiling his take on the viral release ‘Unholy‘ by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta has put an acid spin on his rework.

If you’ve been anywhere online lately or have listened to music in any form, its highly unlikely that you wouldn’t have heard ‘Unholy,’ the viral collaboration between pop stars Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Taking the world by storm both digitally on TikTok and in the charts, the remixes are starting to come in and who better to add to them than David Guetta?

Knowing a thing or two about commercial hits over the years, it only feels right for Guetta to be releasing his own spin on this, also being no stranger to remixing other commercial hits in the past. For his ‘Unholy’ remix though, he’s taken an unpredictable turn and has looked towards his love for underground, darker productions. Labelling it his acid remix, he has truly taken this one to the clubs.

Full of fist-pumping energy that will no doubt be shaking up dancefloors over the world, David Guetta has filled this remix with everything special about the acid sound, proving yet again how he can master any genre with ease. Set to become a staple in his sets after previewing it before its release at the Future Rave set during MDLBEAST Soundstorm, the combination of the catchy lyrics, effortless vocals, and now David Guetta’s incredible soundscape, are a recipe for success.

Listen to this new take on ‘Unholy’ here, or stream it below.

Image credit: Rukes.com