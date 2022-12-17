DJ Shog, legendary German trance producer, dead at 46

By Nicole Pepe

Sven Holger Greiner aka DJ Shog died at the age of 46 according to multiple media outlets.

The German trance scene has lost an unforgettable artist today. The Hamburg-born Sven Holger Greiner, who made a claim to fame as DJ Shog, with his first single released in 2001, has died today, December 16, 2022. There currently is no known cause of death. Holger Greiner was 46 years old.

DJ Shog has made headlines with singles such as ‘Another World’, which appeared atop the German charts for a total of 15 weeks and eventually climbed to number 35. His first solo album, ‘My Sound’, debuted in 2006 and spent four weeks on the German album charts. Shog is also known for co-producing the three anthems ‘Summer Sound System’ which was released in 2002, ‘Alive & Kickin’, which was released in 2003, and ‘The Golden 10’, which was released 2004 for Nature with the E-Cutz production team under the alias Nature One Inc One.

The death of such an icon has sparked a social media outpour of tributes including Aquagen, Jay Frog, and Johan Gielen, who have expressed how shocked and saddened they are to learn of his passing.

To celebrate his life, you can listen to a few of his monumental tracks attached here.

The We Rave You family sends their condolences to the friends and family of DJ Shog, may he rest in peace.

Image Credit: DJ Shog