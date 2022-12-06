DLDK Amsterdam unveils massive lineup for 2023 edition

Don’t Let Daddy Know (DLDK) is back in Amsterdam next March, bringing with it a comprehensive lineup full of some of the industry’s biggest stars including Alesso and MORTEN.

On March 4 2023 in the iconic space of the Ziggo Dome, DLDK Amsterdam will return for its coveted main edition. Growing over the years to become one of the most exciting events of the year, 2023’s lineup sees some of the biggest names representing a wide array of different genres to please any music fan.

From hardstyle to progressive styles, DLDK unveils the full list of names for 2023, and its one of its biggest lineups yet. Headlining and representing the event is none other than progressive legend Alesso. Known for never dropping the ball on energy during his sets, he is set to be a huge highlight for the crowds. Giving Don’t Let Daddy Know the Future Rave treatment, one half of the genre-leading duo MORTEN will electrify the 13,000+ strong audience, whereas Nicky Romero and Third Party (who are both no strangers to the DLDK brand) bring even more of the feel-good progressive energy. In terms of harder styles, leading hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project will blow the roof off the Ziggo Dome whilst W&W return with their signature big room sound.

In addition to these massive names, rising stars Topic and Justus round off the full lineup in what is set to be an unmissable night. With early bird tickets already sold out and regular tickets set to sell out soon, now is the time to get your ticket from their official website here. Who are you most looking forward to seeing?

Full lineup. Image credit: Don’t Let Daddy Know

Featured image Credit: Delio Nijmeijer