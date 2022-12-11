Fisher reveals inaugural TRIIP Festival next summer in Malta

By Chris Vuoncino

While massive events such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music continue to dominate the electronic music landscape, more artists are looking to carve out their own space in the festival world by hosting their own curated events. Throwing his hat in that ring next is the Australian producer and DJ, Fisher, who will be hosting the first-ever TRIIP Festival next summer in Malta.

The festival will take place from June 2nd to the 4th with the first wave of artists already announced for the three-day event. Boasting headliners such as Chris Lake, Loco Dice, Eats Everything, and more for the initial announcement already ensures that this will be a high-level and worthwhile experience for music fans looking to attend the event. As a mainstage artist himself, Fisher of course understands what fans have come to expect from festivals, and with the beautiful island background of Malta, this certainly feels like an experience that will offer much more than just great music. Discussing the event, Fisher is excited to share the experience with his fellow artists and fans:

I’m beyond words !!! To be able to curate and host my own festival in Malta next summer…And to have legends like loco dice, eats everything, chris lake & much more on the bill… is an absolute dream !!! Malta, the Fish is on his way!!! Let’s get TRIIPPPPYYYY

For those looking to attend the event, they can expect three days filled with music, sun, and beach events, with stages all across the island. During the day, there will be various events at pools, beaches, castles, and boats, offering a variety of scenes to match the musical soundtrack on display. At night, the event will turn over to Malta’s largest, open-air club, providing fans with a multi-stage experience to keep the party going all night. Tickets, accommodations, and all other details can be found at the official event website, so head over there now and sure up your space at the TRIIP Festival.

Image Credit: PATRICK SCHÜTTLER / Provided by Listen-Up PR