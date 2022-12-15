Les Plages Électroniques reveals first phase of line-up for August 2023 event

By Chris Vuoncino

While 2022 may be nearing its end, festival organizers, producers, and fans around the world are beginning to make plans for some of the world’s biggest festivals and events taking place in the new year. As many around the world are entering the gray and cold energy of the winter months, the organizers at Les Plages Électroniques are hoping to bring some light and excitement to the world with their initial line-up announcement for their 2023 event.

Set to take place August 4th, 5th, and 6th in 2023, the Les Plages Électroniques festival looks to attract electronic music fans to Cannes, France for a full weekend of world-class entertainment. While the event is still over half a year away, the phase 1 line-up, topped off by DJ Snake and Armin van Buuren will already make this a high-profile event for fans everywhere. Festival founders Matthieu Corosine and Benoit Geli discussed the excitement the team has for the upcoming event, as well as some of the new features being added to this edition:

“We are going to enlarge the space where the festival is located by adding a new outdoor stage to be able to welcome even more festival-goers in the best possible conditions. We are also working on setting up a new cool space indoors to be able to enjoy the event without suffering from the high heat. With the desire to also encourage the younger generations of artists, we are renewing the Riffx competition to select an emerging talent who will play during the 2023 edition of Les Plages Électroniques. As you will have understood, this 2023 edition will take up all the ingredients that make the festival a success, but by taking everything a notch higher!”

There is no time like the present to start making plans and securing a spot at Les Plages Électroniques, so head over to the official website and book your passes today.

Image Credit: Lionel Bouffier