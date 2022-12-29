Lights All Night 2022: Top five acts to experience in Dallas

By Creighton Branch

With 2022 coming to an end, there are only a handful of festivals left to take place. However, many consider these events some of the best as they ring in the new year in grand fashion. One, in particular many will have their sights set on is Lights All Night 2022. The event has become one of the pillars over the last decade when the conversation of ‘best new years’ parties arises and rightfully so.

As the Dallas-based festival is set to kick off another edition later today, they once again bring with them an unrivaled lineup and feature some of the best entertainers in all of dance music. With over 40 artists, there are many great performances to witness over the next two days, here are five that we believe are can’t miss at Lights All Night 2022.

Gordo

When: Thursday, December 29th

Stage: Disco Rodeo

Time: 12:30am – 2:00am

Said The Sky

When: Thursday, December 29th

Stage: Metroplex

Time: 9:35pm – 10:35pm

Kasablanca

When: Friday, December 30th

Stage: The Lone Star

Time: 10:10pm – 11:25pm

Excision

When: Thursday, December 29th

Stage: Metroplex

Time: 12:45am – 2:00am

James Hype

When: Friday, December 30th

Stage: Disco Rodeo

Time: 11:15pm – 12:30am

Each one of the acts offers a unique experience that is hard to replicate. If you choose to attend one of these sets, prepare to have your job drop to the floor. So whether you decide to spend your time at the Disco Rodeo or check out the art pieces, such as Moouis Vuitton, you will not be disappointed by the experience Lights All Night 2022 will bring. From the artists on the stage to the interactive showcases on the floor, there is a reason Lights All Night is one of the longest-running dance festivals in the United States.

Lights All Night will take place December 29th and 30th, 2022. Make sure to view the full schedule below.

Image Credit: Lights All Night/Magnum PR