MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022 sees more than 600,000 people in attendance over 3 days

By Ellie Mullins 110

This year’s edition of MDLBEAST Soundstorm, which saw performances from the likes of David Guetta and MORTEN, Swedish House Mafia and many more, saw a massive 600,000+ attendance in just three days during the festival’s 3rd edition. “It feels like being part of something that’s bigger than me,” says David Guetta.

As MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022 comes to a close after 3 days of celebrations on December 1-3, the festival is reflecting on what was its biggest edition yet. From world record-breaking stage designs to renowned artists encompassing multiple different genres from commercial to techno and beyond, the future looks bright for the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundstorm Music Festival (@mdlbeast.soundstorm)

As some of the main artists on the lineup of MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Bruno Mars, Tiësto, Carl Cox and countless more adding up to 200 artists across the 7 different stages on offer to explore. Speaking of the stages, this year continued the record breaking designs that Soundstorm have become known for, with the mainstage – BIG BEAST – earning the title of the largest temporary stage structure standing tall at 135.5 feet. With all of these artists’ performances, it totalled up to 260 unforgettable hours of music, huge numbers in just 3 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundstorm Music Festival (@mdlbeast.soundstorm)

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO at MDLBEAST, said:

“This year’s third edition of SOUNDSTORM has emulated the success of its predecessors, exceeding our own expectations as well as our guests, delivering a world-class festival experience, and ushering in a brand-new chapter for the regional music scene. Whilst setting new benchmarks for future music events staged in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, we’re equally proud of the legacy these last three days leave behind.”

Of his personal experience, David Guetta said:

“When it comes to Saudi Arabia, I’ve been directly involved since day one with what is being done here, because I played the first SOUNDSTORM festival in 2019. What I see as I’ve started to play in Saudi is people with happy faces.”

Being 61% bigger than last year’s edition, its safe to say that MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022 was a resounding success, and the story of MDLBEAST in 2022 is not quite done yet. On 9-10 December, a stunning spectacle in the traditional courtyards of the city on the Red Sea named BALAD BEAST will take place, and you can find out more about that below.