Blessing us all with a feel-good anthem for the ages, electronic duo NOHC have just unveiled their latest single, entitled ‘Tell Me You Love Me.’ “This is a fun track. I’ve always gravitated to songs that just get stuck in people’s heads and hearts, songs that are meant for any occasion but bring warm feelings out,” Chris V. says

Continuing right from where they left off, NOHC have just unveiled their latest single, in the form of ‘Tell Me You Love Me.’ Straying away from their usual sound, the American-based electronic duo have once again showcased their true versatile nature, as this feel-good melodic anthem, will have listeners embark on the most unique of musical journeys. As emotive as it can get, ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, as the breakbeat elements courtesy of producer Chris V., harmonise perfectly with the stunning vocals by Suzanne Real.

Impacting the dance scene with each of their endeavors, NOHC leave no doubt to the imagination, whilst each of their original productions and collaborations, act as a clear indicator towards everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in our community. Fresh off the success of their hit single ‘Electrifying‘ alongside CHPTR., as well as through their collaboration with MarLo, MatricK, and Sendr in the form of ‘This Way,’ which in fact was also featured on the A State of Trance Year Mix 2021, and will now also be among the tracks on the Reaching Altitude Acoustic EP, the duo have most certainly set their sights on global domination, and if this latest release is anything to go by, they will most definitely be achieving that and so much more.

“This is a fun track. I’ve always gravitated to songs that just get stuck in people’s heads and hearts, songs that are meant for any occasion but bring warm feelings out. With ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ I feel we have a single that can be the soundtrack to a road trip, an anthem at a wedding or just a pick me up on a bad day.” – Chris V.

Out now under Blackbox Records, NOHC continue to diversify their sound with each of their releases, whilst ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ is yet another stepping stone towards the illustrious career that lays ahead. The complete combination of dynamic and euphoric, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

