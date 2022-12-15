OneRepublic & Kygo to perform at Pegasus World Cup

By Nicole Pepe 78

This year’s edition of the Pegasus World Cup will feature headlining artists OneRepublic and Kygo. The race will take place Saturday, January 28 at Gulfstream Park in South Florida.

Kygo and OneRepublic are slated to perform following the thoroughbred horse races on Saturday afternoon, where they will be performing trackside at the venue’s iconic Carousel Club. The venue will be transformed for the weekend by racing and gaming company 1/ST, along with Groot Hospitality, who are the owners of the legendary Miami nightclub, LIV, and restaurants like Swan, Komodo, and more. Groot has also partnered with Palm Tree Crew to curate the day’s entertainment and hospitality.

While Pegasus is centered around the monumental horse races, the event is a day-long affair, drawing the likes of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Usher in previous years. Getting its start in 2017, Pegasus is part of 1/ST’s mission to modernize the sport of thoroughbred horse racing through top-tier entertainment.

Last year’s event featured a live version of DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass the Mic’ series, which included performances from Lil Kim, Mase, and Jadakiss. Additionally, some previous Pegasus performances included T-Pain and Nelly.

OneRepublic and Kygo will take the stage during the post-race party, as guests in the venue’s VIP Flamingo Room and Private Luxury Suites can also enjoy a live performance by Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s long-time bandleader.

Image Credit: Johannes Lovund (Kygo) & Jeremy Cowart (OneRepublic) / Provided by VANESSA MENKES COMMUNICATIONS