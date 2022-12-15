Pan Mareczek unleashes huge happy hardcore anthem ‘Wraca i tak’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 139

Bringing Poland to the forefront, Pan Mareczek is representing his country with the release of the explosive happy hardcore anthem ‘Wraca i tak.’

Exploring the music industry under other alias’ in the past, Poland‘s very own Pan Mareczek is not only looking to shake up his career and make a name for himself under a new genre and alias, but he’s also looking to change the Polish EDM scene forever, too. Noticing a lack of songs in the scene that have Polish lyrics, he aims to change this through his catchy productions.

Drawing inspiration from Darren Styles, one of the genre’s leading heroes, ‘Wraca i tak’ takes on a fresh approach to the genre, and showcases to the world the talents that the Polish music scene are harnessing. Wanting to not only be a successful producer but a leader of this country’s electronic music movement, its safe to say that Pan Mareczek is well on his way to achieving this goal. Hitting the nail on the head when it comes to everything that is loved about the happy hardcore genre, ‘Wraca i tak’ is uplifting, infectiously catchy and above all, explosively energetic. Top all this off with the hopeful and inspiring lyrics about love, and the scene has a new hit on its hands.

Only just getting started, Pan Mareczek is a name not only gaining fame in Poland but in other parts of the world too. With over 30,000 views and counting on the official music video for the track – which you can watch below – there’s much more to come from the rising talent as we prepare to enter another new year. For now, though, stream ‘Wraca i tak’ here.

Image credit: Pan Mareczek (Press) / Provided by Artist